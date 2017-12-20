Sarah Palin's Daughter Willow Palin Is Engaged: See Her Ring

Willow Palin is engaged to Ricky Bailey.

Sarah Palin confirmed the news by posting a picture of the happy couple on Instagram. 

"Congrats! Ricky and Willow 4-Ever," the former governor of Alaska wrote.

The former vice presidential nominee also shared pictures from the proposal. The photos show Ricky getting down on one knee and proposing to her 23-year-old daughter at Rockefeller Center in New York.

"Good things happen!!!" the proud mom wrote. "My happiest baby girl Willow and Ricky, last night at Rockefeller Center!!! So, so happy."

Willow's sister Piper Palin also shared the news via Instagram stories.

"My sister's getting married!!!!!" Piper wrote alongside a picture of Willow and her fiancé showing off the bling. 

Based on the photos, it looks like Ricky popped the question with a diamond ring featuring a round-cut center stone and a halo.

Back in November, Willow shared photos of her celebrating Thanksgiving with her now-fiancé. Based on their Instagram photos, it looks like the couple has been together since 2013.

It certainly has been an eventful week for the Palin family. On Monday, Track Palin was arrested for alleged assault and burglary in Alaska. A criminal mischief charge was dismissed following a hearing. 

Congratulations to the happy couple!

