Happy birthday, little guy!

Proud mama Katherine Heigl took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a topless pregnancy photo, taken right before her cesarean section last year, as well as to detail, through words and photos, her harrowing delivery of son Joshua Kelly Jr., who is celebrating his first birthday today.

The Unforgettable star began the lengthy post, "At 9am one year ago today I had @joshbkelley take this photo of me so I could remember how incredibly pregnant I was right before we left for the hospital and my 12pm scheduled cesarean."

Heigl explained that the unborn boy "had been in the breech position for over a month and had still not moved an inch a week before his due date."

She said that's when she made the decision to have a cesarean, adding "I was incredibly nervous and a little scared this time last year."

The actress, who has been married to singer Josh Kelly since 2007, said she was afraid at the time because she "had never been hospitalized or had ever had any kind of surgery" before.

In addition to the topless photo, she shared a photo from "right before" she went into surgery, joking that she was, "Trying to look cool, calm and collected!"