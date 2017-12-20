Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria & More Celebs Who Are Celebrating Babies This Holiday Season

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Dec. 20, 2017 4:55 PM

Babies on the brain! 

Mindy Kaling is officially a mom! The actress gave birth to a baby girl named Katherine Kaling on Dec. 15. Mindy's not the only one with some exciting baby news to share. Eva Longoria is pregnant with her first child with husband Jose Bastón. 

These hot Hollywood mamas have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season! Get excited, because there is lots more baby news where that came from. What other famous celeb mom posted a some sweet throwback photos of her pregnancy? 

Get all the latest details in the clip above! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

