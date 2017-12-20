"He has known Charlotte forever through Kaia," the source shares. "They are casually dating and have been hanging out for the last week. Presley doesn't want to be tied down and in a serious relationship. He feels like he's young and wants to have fun."
Charlotte was discovered by modeling agency Wilhelmina after a photo of herself and pal Josie Canseco at Coachella in 2015 went viral. She told Fashionista last year, "Coachella really got me started in modeling."
Prior to spending time with Charlotte, Presley and Cayley were together over the summer. Cayley can be seen in Presley's photo above along with Kaia, taken in July.
In September, Cayley posted a photo kissing Presley's cheek with the caption, "bring bae to work day?" It appears to be their last posted photo together.