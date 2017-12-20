Presley Gerber Spotted Kissing Charlotte D'Alessio After Cayley King Breakup

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Dec. 20, 2017 2:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rebel Wilson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meghan Markle Attends First Christmas Lunch With Royals

Lala Kent's Married Boyfriend Has Been Identified

Presley Gerber, Charlotte D&amp;rsquo;Alessio

BACKGRID

Presley Gerber is moving on from his split from model Cayley King.

The 18-year-old model son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber has ended his relationship with Cayley, a source confirms to E! News.

And on Tuesday, Presley was photographed kissing model Charlotte D'Alessio in Malibu, Calif.

"Presley and Cayley King are no longer together," a second insider tells E! News, who adds that Presley and Charlotte are casually dating.

And it sounds like the duo has known each other for a while now through his sister, model Kaia Gerber.

Read

Presley Gerber and Cayley King's Cutest Photos From Their Picture-Perfect Romance

Docked

A post shared by Presley (@presleygerber) on

"He has known Charlotte forever through Kaia," the source shares. "They are casually dating and have been hanging out for the last week. Presley doesn't want to be tied down and in a serious relationship. He feels like he's young and wants to have fun."

Charlotte was discovered by modeling agency Wilhelmina after a photo of herself and pal Josie Canseco at Coachella in 2015 went viral. She told Fashionista last year, "Coachella really got me started in modeling."

Prior to spending time with Charlotte, Presley and Cayley were together over the summer. Cayley can be seen in Presley's photo above along with Kaia, taken in July.

In September, Cayley posted a photo kissing Presley's cheek with the caption, "bring bae to work day?" It appears to be their last posted photo together.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.