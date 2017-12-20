McKayla Maroney has filed a new lawsuit aimed at USA Gymnastics, Michigan State University and the United States Olympic Committee, claiming the two entities used a confidential settlement to cover up alleged abuse by former national team doctor, Larry Nassar, and were negligent in preventing him from sexually abusing minor gymnasts.

In the lawsuit filed on Dec. 20 in Los Angeles, the 22-year-old Olympic gold medalist named Michigan State University, the United States Olympic Committee, USA Gymnastics and Larry Nassar as defendants in suit and is seeking damages for a handful of claims, including sexual harassment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, breach of fiduciary duty and negligence. She has requested a jury trial.

According to the court documents obtained by E! News, Maroney alleged that MSU and USOC knew that Nassar was performing "purported medical treatments" on minor children, including Maroney, and "knew that Nassar had complaints pertaining to these purported medical treatments (which were disguised, sexually abusive acts) but nonetheless allowed Nassar to continue working for USAG and...USOC...without any prior warning, protection, or remedial steps taken to limit his access to minor children," the documents state.

"Despite having the power, authority, and mandate to do so, the Defendants USOC and MSU never intervened to discipline Nassar, ensure that USAG and Nassar were following USOC rules and mandates, never called law enforcement for allegations made against Nassar, and through the express disregard for the safety of minors, allowed Nassar to continue in his position of trust, power and access to McKayla Maroney as well as numerous other elite minor athletes who competed with McKayla Maroney," the papers read.