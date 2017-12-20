Queen Elizabeth II held a pre-Christmas luncheon on Wednesday.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were all in attendance at the royal event held at Buckingham Palace. The attendees were all photographed entering and exiting the holiday luncheon, resulting in some must-see candid pics.

This will be Meghan's first Christmas with the royal family and as Prince Harry drove the duo into Buckingham Palace for the event, the couple was photobombed by a pigeon!