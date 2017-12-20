John Stamos is having a baby and the Fuller House cast couldn't be more excited!

Close friends Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber stopped by Daily Pop Wednesday to discuss their co-star's recent pregnancy announcement with fiancée Caitlin McHugh.

As you likely could have guessed, the Hollywood stars are pumped for their longtime co-worker.

"He's going to be amazing," Jodie shared with E! News. "We joke that he's the baby whisperer on set because he's amazing with kids."

And while the cast doesn't know the sex of John's baby, there's no doubt from close friends that the excitement is real.

"I think he's wanted to do it for a long time. I think it was just a matter of finding the right person and timing and all of that kind of stuff," Jodie added. "I texted him and said 'I can't wait to spoil the new baby.' We love Caitlin. She's great."