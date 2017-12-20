Snapchat
How could these two not make the nice list this year?
Blac Chynaposted pictures of Dream Kardashian and King Cairo from her family Christmas card on Tuesday. The 29-year-old mother of two shared the pictures on Snapchat.
The photos give a slight nod to the naughty-or-nice theme. In one photo, one-year-old Dream and five-year-old King gaze sweetly at the camera while wearing Santa hats. Another photo shows her daughter sitting in a chimney gazing up at her half brother with the words "Dear Santa, Let Me Explain" next to his head. A third photo shows little Dream opening presents while wearing a festive red dress.
Chyna also posted videos of Dream wearing white and green Christmas jammies.
"Go Dream!" the proud mom cheered as her daughter rocked back and forth. She also showed a close up of her baby's teeth, adorable toes and long lashes. In addition, she posted a silly video of her little one petting a blond wig.
Chyna shares Dream with her ex Rob Kardashian. She also shares her son King with her ex Tyga, who previously dated Kylie Jenner.
This isn't the only holiday card Dream has appeared in this year. The little girl also appeared in the Kardashian family Christmas card. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have debuted a different Christmas card photo every day in December. Dream appeared in the day nine photo along with her cousin Mason Disick—the son of Kourtney Kardashian—as well as in the day 17 photo with her aunt Khloe Kardashianand her grandma Kris Jenner.