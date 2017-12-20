Star Wars superfan Ron Villemaire didn't need the power of The Force to fulfill his dying wish; just the kindness of strangers.

The 69-year-old air force veteran and cancer patient, who is in hospice care in New Hampshire, wanted to watch Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which was released last week. His daughter, Elizabeth Natalie Louise Ngo, bought tickets for a showing but he was unable to attend due to pain. WMUR-TV reported. Ron, who has been a fan of Star Wars since the first movie was released in 1977, was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer earlier this year and has undergone chemotherapy and radiation.

So Elizabeth started promoting the hashtag #RonsLastJedi, tweeting at Disney, which owns the franchise, and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. The campaign caught the attention of a couple of local fire departments and the family was also interviewed by WMUR-TV. On Saturday, Ron's wish was granted.

It started with a bedside visit from a man dressed as Darth Vader, who told him, "Ron Villemaire. You have been summoned by the Emperor."