Who's ready for Erika Jayne to meet SNL's resident kitty ambassador?

Ever since Cecily Strong parodied the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fave during the Larry David-hosted Nov. 4 episode of NBC's venerable late-night sketch show, introducing us to the equally fabulous Candace, her harem of gays, and her music in which she inexplicable counts out train tickets in Mandarin, all we've been able to think about is the dream scenario in which the two women share the stage. (And, seriously, if you haven't watched the sketch yet, stop what you are doing and fix your life right now.)

After seeing Cecily shared a photo of the roses Erika sent her, thanking her for the love, we couldn't help but ask the Bravolebrity what it would take to see the pair together as she chatted with her on the red carpet at RHOBH's premiere party in West Hollywood on Friday, Dec. 15. And we've got to say, it seems like Erika's on board.