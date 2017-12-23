The View's Sara Haines Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

And baby makes four!

The View co-host Sara Haines, 40, gave birth to her and husband Max Shifrin's second child on Saturday, a baby girl named Sandra Grace Shifrin. Their new addition joins 1 and 1/2-year-old big brother Alec Richard Shifrin.

"She's here!!!" Sara wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her with Max and their newborn baby. "Today we met our little Christmas package - Sandra Grace Shifrin (named after my mom). She weighed in at a cool 7 pounds, 2 ounces. We can't decide who she looks like, but we'll keep her anyway ;) @maxshifrin."

Sara had revealed her pregnancy and the sex of her second child on The View in June.

"You guys want to know what I'm having? It's a girl! It's a girl!" Sara said on the show, before being showered with pink silly string. "You guys knew. I've been having a rough time so I've had like crackers brought out to me and ginger ale."

"I was so excited, so excited," she added. "I'm very much looking forward to it because I grew up with—I have a brother but I had two sisters. I think I'll get the female experience way more than the little boy experience."