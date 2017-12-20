John Russo for NewBeauty
Eva Longoria is NewBeauty's winter-spring cover star, and the mother-to-be is also opening up about everything from hygiene to what's her take on a Desperate Housewives revival.
Yesterday, we learned that the actress and her husband Jose Bastón are expecting a baby boy, her rep confirms to E! News. This will be the couple's first child together.
(The interview was conducted before the news of her pregnancy was announced.)
The former Desperate Housewives star was asked by NewBeauty if the show would ever have a revival, and her answer might surprise you.
"I wish! I love that show. I miss it every single day. I miss being Gaby. I miss being on set. I miss everything about it. But our creator [Marc Cherry] has said many times he wouldn't bring it back," Longoria tells the magazine. "Plus, we're all so busy. Felicity [Huffman] is always off doing some Emmy award-winning show. I'm busy with my projects. I don't know if it will ever happen, but I'm all for the idea!"
John Russo for NewBeauty
When it comes to social media, the 42-year-old actress loves to share with her fans and it's because she reveals that she finds it inspirational.
"It's definitely a place of inspiration for me. I love makeup bloggers and influencers, and I love seeing the new tricks they come up with on Instagram and Pinterest," she explains. "I turn to social media often for ideas for my looks—I'll see a red lip I really like, or a purple smoky eye I want to try. It's a great place for ideas."
What's the one beauty trend she's not on board with? Face threading.
Longoria, who openly shared her experience on her social media, said, "I hated it. I'll never do it again. It hurt so bad! I'm not a threader. I was in Dubai and my makeup artist wanted me to try it, but never again. Not a fan."
What's the hygiene habit she hates doing?
"I hate brushing my teeth! I do it twice a day, but it really pisses me off sometimes," she says.
The magazine also asked the star why she decided to be so open about her sister's battle with cancer.
"Metastatic breast cancer is incurable. My sister was lucky; she was stage one, she caught it, she's in remission. But then there's an entire community of women who aren't so lucky, and the cancer has spread and metastasized into other areas of their bodies," she says. "I thought, if I am going to lend my voice to cancer, I want it to be in an effective way. After talking to these women and hearing their stories, I knew this was a cause I needed to get behind."
[NOTE: In the fall, Longoria paired with pharmaceutical company Novartis and its Kiss This 4 MBC campaign. For every boomerang or selfie that's posted with the hashtag #kissthis4mbc, Novartis donates $10 to metastatic breast cancer research.]
Magazine hits newsstands nationwide December 26, 2017.