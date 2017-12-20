If Rachel Bloom has her way, Broadway could get a whole lot crazier. The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator and star told Variety she has a Broadway musical written titled Broadway Crazy—but that's not the only crazy idea: She's actively looking at bringing the story of Rebecca Bunch and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend to stage.

"We are actively looking into it and pursuing it," Bloom told Variety about bringing Crazy Ex-Girlfriend to Broadway. This would be after the CW series wraps. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is in season three now and Bloom has been open about her desire to do four seasons of the show.