Lala Kent's Married Boyfriend Identified: Meet Randall Emmett

Vanderpump Rules' greatest mystery has been solved.
Much of the Bravo reality show's fifth season centered around Lala Kent and her mystery man, whom The New York Post's Page Six identified Tuesday as movie producer Randall Emmett. Though his name has been linked to Kent's for several months, neither has publicly confirmed they are a couple. However, they were caught kissing at a FabFitFun event in Beverly Hills Dec. 7, and pictures and videos provided irrefutable proof that the romance rumors are, in fact, true.
"They were side by side the whole time, but they weren't doing the PDA snuggly thing. They didn't leave each other's side," a source said. "He was definitely being more cautious than her."
Meanwhile, a separate insider tells E! News Kent has been dating Emmett about a year and a half. Emmett is the executive producer of STARZ's original series Power, and he is in the midst of divorcing actress Ambyr Childers, who once starred in Showtime's Ray Donovan and next appears in the Lifetime series You (opposite Shay Mitchell). Emmett, who has two children with Childers, initially filed for legal separation in April 2015, but he asked the court to dismiss his petition 13 months later; Childers filed for divorce in January 2017 and their case remains open.
On the show, Kent repeatedly denied her mystery man was married and bankrolling her lavish lifestyle. After Katie Maloney, Jax Taylor and others questioned her relationship, Kent quit her hostessing job at Lisa Vanderpump's Sur—and with it, the hit show—midway through Season 5.
"I think just the negativity finally got to me. I'm not good at separating real life from work, so it started trickling into my everyday relationships with people who have nothing to do with the show," Kent told E! News a year ago. "Once that started happening, that was not OK anymore."
Kent came crawling back three episodes into Season 6 (airing Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo), admitting that Emmett had, in fact, paid for her Range Rover—something she couldn't afford on a hostess' salary. But, as she explained to Vanderpump, "My man is not an ATM machine."
Though several cast members would often mention Emmett's first name in interviews and on social media, Kent continued to protect him. During the Season 5 reunion, which aired in the spring of 2017, moderator Andy Cohen asked her point blank, "Are you dating a married man?"
"No," Kent replied. "No one is going to ever get the answer they're looking for. I'm sorry that I'm not going to put my relationship on the forefront—ever. I'm not going to say that, either."
"We've all put our lives out there and you don't get to come in and just lie about everything," Stassi Schroeder argued. Kent fired back, "I also don't have the right to speak about someone else's life on national television when they did not sign up for this—and I am leaving it at that."
After Schroeder asked if she was keeping Emmett's identity a secret because he's "married," Kent yelled, "Enough, OK? It's done! Stop being a bully! Leave it alone! It is not your business! Knock it off! Stop being a mean girl! Do not f--k with my relationship, bitch! Fall the f--k back!"
E! News has reached out to Kent and Emmett's reps now that their romance is out in the open.
