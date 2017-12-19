Nobody does a birthday post quite like Kristen Bell!
As the proud mom celebrated daughter Delta's third birthday today, the actress decided to post a special message to her child.
At the same time, the proud mom couldn't help but share some never-before-seen images from when she was preparing to give birth in 2014.
"Three years ago today. 47lbs heavier. Getting through painful contractions with backrubs and breathing. Occasionally swinging from the IV pole to try and feel sexy and open up my hips," she shared on Instagram. "After 36 hours of labor I met a girl i love more than all the molecules in all the world."
Kristen added, "Happy birthday, Delta. Love, mom."
In the Instagram collage, Kristen shared a rare photo of her daughter as a newborn. She also gave a sense of the mood inside her delivery room. And yes, that's totally Dax Shepard being a supportive husband as he rubs his leading lady's back.
The Hollywood couple, who is also proud parents to daughter Lincoln, has been open about what they want to teach their kids when they grow up in Los Angeles.
"You love them; you try to give them opportunities to build self-esteem and believe in themselves," Dax recently shared with E! News. "You can't tell someone they're great. You have to give them opportunities to prove to themselves they're great."
As for Kristen, she recently explained how she's teaching her kids to love and care for their health.
"It's important to me to show my children that I care about my health and fitness enough to stay committed," she shared with Shape magazine. "It's a value I want to instill in my kids at an early age—that paying attention to your body is mandatory. Whether it's putting my sunscreen on or doing push-ups, it's not just me taking care of myself but also helping me shape my daughters."
Happy birthday, Delta!