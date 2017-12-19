Nobody does a birthday post quite like Kristen Bell!

As the proud mom celebrated daughter Delta's third birthday today, the actress decided to post a special message to her child.

At the same time, the proud mom couldn't help but share some never-before-seen images from when she was preparing to give birth in 2014.

"Three years ago today. 47lbs heavier. Getting through painful contractions with backrubs and breathing. Occasionally swinging from the IV pole to try and feel sexy and open up my hips," she shared on Instagram. "After 36 hours of labor I met a girl i love more than all the molecules in all the world."

Kristen added, "Happy birthday, Delta. Love, mom."