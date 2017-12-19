The Voice Season 13 Crowns a Winner

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Dec. 19, 2017 8:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley & Lisa Rinna Tease What Comes Next After That Awkward Las Vegas Encounter

Kentucky Derby, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Barnstable Brown Gala

Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright on Jax Taylor's Cheating: "I Never Thought I'd Stay With Him"

The Voice, season 13

NBC

Congratulations are in order! 

The Voice has crowned its newest winner, Chloe Kohanski! 

The 23 year-old rocker from Nashville was on Team Blake, meaning that not only is Blake Shelton People's reigning Sexiest Man Alive, but he's also the reigning Voice champ. Apparently, that man can do anything. 

Kohanski impressed throughout the season, and particularly killed it during a duet with Billy Idol during tonight's finale, which also included performances from Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato Sia, Charlie Puth, N.E.R.D., and Chris Blue, as well as collabs with Bastille, Vince Gill, Jessie J, Norah Jones, and Bebe Rexha

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Our own poll after last night's show predicted that Chloe Kohanski would reign supreme, and it also predicted that Red would come in fourth place, Brooke would come in third, and Addison would come in second, which is exactly what ended up happening. Clearly, Chloe was meant to win this thing. 

The Voice will return to NBC in February with Kelly Clarkson as a coach. 

E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Voice , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.