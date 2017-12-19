The Voice Season 13 Crowns a Winner

Congratulations are in order!

The Voice has crowned its newest winner, Chloe Kohanski!

The 23 year-old rocker from Nashville was on Team Blake, meaning that not only is Blake Shelton People's reigning Sexiest Man Alive, but he's also the reigning Voice champ. Apparently, that man can do anything.

Kohanski impressed throughout the season, and particularly killed it during a duet with Billy Idol during tonight's finale, which also included performances from Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato Sia, Charlie Puth, N.E.R.D., and Chris Blue, as well as collabs with Bastille, Vince Gill, Jessie J, Norah Jones, and Bebe Rexha.