Ashley Graham's Holiday-Ready Manicure Is Surprisingly Easy

Whether you typically go for nude-toned hues or bold polishes, Ashley Graham's two-toned manicure is a holiday go-to.

It has just enough holiday flair to be the topic of your cocktail conversations, yet it's subtle approach keeps it from overpowering the rest of your look—perfection. At first glance, her nails, created by celebrity manicurist Mar Y Sol Inzerillo for the 2017 Met Gala, look really hard to do. The two polishes and intricate design would keep most from attempting the style from the comfort of their home. But, we've come to realize that it's actually pretty simple to do.