"You'd have to ask him that," she told Letterman when he asked why it didn't work out.

Simpson had said in the June 2009 issue of Vanity Fair (whom she had canceled on in 2006 when she decided she just wasn't ready to talk about her divorce yet), in a story first published online that May, that she and Romo were "very similar in that we both appreciate the hometown feel to a lot of things, and live our life like that." "She comes to a ton of games," Romo added. "She's a supportive girlfriend."

Too supportive, according to the superstitious Cowboys fans who blamed Simpson's presence on the sidelines for a decline in his play, as well as their winter vacation in Mexico for the Cowboys' loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Giants in their NFC division playoff game in January 2008.

"You know, it's very hard when you lose, because games are important, and so many people put so much time and effort in," Romo told VF. "It's nice to have someone to come home to and try and make you feel better."

"That's how the story goes," Simpson offered. "Can't help it. But we don't let it affect our relationship. If we did, we wouldn't be together, because it happened at the very beginning. Dating the Cowboys quarterback comes with hype, the fans, the bloggers, but I've never dated a guy that was more simple. I'm always there for him after a game, and he knows he has me to come home to."

Instead, two months after that interview was published, she had the rug ripped out from under her.