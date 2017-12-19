EXCLUSIVE!

Tyra Banks Opens Up About Motherhood, Reveals If She Wants More Kids

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Dec. 19, 2017 4:26 PM

Tyra Banks is dishing on motherhood.

On Jan. 9, Banks returns as host of America's Next Top Model on VH1. But before the premiere, the TV personality is sitting down for an exclusive interview with E! News to talk about the show and her son, York.

Banks, who welcomed York via a surrogate, announced his arrival on Instagram in Jan. 2016. Now, almost two years later, the host is opening up about life as a mom.

"I am a very hardworking momma and hopefully a good example to my son that you know momma works really, really hard and that's how we have these things and we can travel and get on airplane, airplane, airplane, to go and see the world," Banks tells us.

She continues, "But at the same time with my hard work my son often comes with me, he's here today! So I want him to see mommy's world and to understand what she does, so that when he's away from me he's like, 'Oh mommy's with camera or is mommy in business suit meeting today?' I want him to understand that and so I think he's learning, slowly."

Banks also dishes about the hardest part of motherhood and if she wants more kids!

Take a look at the video above to find out more scoop from Banks!

America's Next Top Model premieres Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. on VH1.

TAGS/ Tyra Banks , Babies
