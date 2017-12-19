Prince Royce has got some serious moves!
The "Sensualidad" singer shared a video of himself dancing in the middle of the Sea of Galilee, and it's unlike anything that he's ever posted before.
The 28-year-old star captioned the video "Tudo Bom," which is a song by Static & Ben El Tavori. In the video, we see Royce with only his underwear on while dancing from one end of the boat to the other. Safe to say, it leaves little to the imagination.
Royce and his girlfriend Emeraude Toubia recently vacationed in Aspen, Colorado and then made their way over to Israel where they've been for almost a week.
The couple has enjoyed ridden camels, shopping in Arab Shuk, and taking picture-perfect photos in Tel Aviv, Israel. We're glad to see the singer and the Shadowhunters star enjoying their much-deserved downtime.
With the holidays almost here, we recently chatted with the singer who tells E! News that when it comes to shopping for special occasions, he's got a method that works.
"So honestly, when it comes to my family and Emeraude, I just ask them what they want for Christmas. I mean even if it's like, shopping, or whatever it is, I much rather get them something that they want. I've always been that way since forever," he explained. "Like what girl wouldn't want to be told, ‘Hey, you wanna go shopping? Let's go! We'll even get it Christmas wrapped. You'll get everything! Let's go!"
Wait. Where do we sign up?
Once their trip is over, the star told us he'll be heading back and enjoying the holidays with his loved ones.
"Well, we hang out with the family, it's pretty basic, honestly. Every aunt brings a dish, we all just party, we all just take shots. We listen to music, we do tournaments with video games with my cousins. You know, it's all about the loved ones," Royce said.