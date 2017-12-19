Vanessa Hudgens Shares a Holiday Hair Tutorial You Can Do at Home

Step 1: To prep the hair, apply Joico K-PAK Color Therapy Luster Lock to damp hair to hydrate and add sheen. After 3-5 minutes, rinse the product out.

Step 2: Blow dry or air day. If your hair needs more texture, add loose waves with an 1-inch barrel, alternating the direction of the curl.

Step 3: Spray Joico Hair Shake Finishing Texturizer Spray on the hair to give it grip.

Step 4: Create a section of hair on the left or right side of your middle part, and place a rubber band around the hair, a few inches away from the scalp.

Step 5: Achieve a faux braid by creating an opening between the scalp and the rubber band, then pulling the end of the ponytail through.

Step 6: Create another section of hair directly under your first section and combine with the ends of the previous section, and secure with a rubber band, then repeat this technique until you have reached your desired end point.

Step 7: Secure the faux braid by using a few Bobby-pins and rubber bands to keep it in place.

Step 8: Lightly pull the braid in opposite directions to expand and create more texture and interest, then lock it in place with hairspray.