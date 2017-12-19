The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are back and already leaving us on a cliffhanger!

In tonight's season eight premiere, after catching us up with what's been going on in each of the ladies' lives since we last left them, Kyle Richards wasted no time in planning a girls trip to Las Vegas to celebrate the birthdays of Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna despite the fact that the last time any of them saw the other, they weren't exactly singing "Kumbaya."

And while Erika and Dorit were able to keep it pleasant on the flight into Sin City, we're still in the dark on how exactly Dorit's first encounter with Rinna since the two sparred over the accusations of drug use that Mrs. Harry Hamlin slung her frenemy's way last season. Curse you, producers, for ending the episode right after Rinna walked through the door!