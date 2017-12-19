Fans of Kim Jong-Hyun are mourning the loss of the K-pop singer days after he was found unconscious at a studio apartment in Seoul.

His three-day funeral began Tuesday with a service for fans at the Asan Medical Center in South Korea.

Reports say close to 500 fans gathered to celebrate Kim's talents both on and off stage.

A massive floral display surrounded his portrait on a mourning altar at the hospital. According to reports, members of BTS and other K-pop groups including Girls' Generation, NCT and BoA were spotted coming to pay their respects at the Asan Medical Center.

A Korean funeral can last three days with the first two days spent preparing the body and public mourning followed by the burial or cremation on the third day.