Could Chris Martin Be Walking Gwyneth Paltrow Down the Aisle at Her Next Wedding?

Tue., Dec. 19, 2017

We're on rumor patrol! 

Gwyneth Paltrow and boyfriend Brad Falchuk are reportedly engaged, and rumors have been swirling that she wants her ex-husband Chris Martin to walk her down the aisle. Sounds kind of insane but could it be true? 

Before you freak out, this rumor is definitely false. Gwyneth has made no public plans regarding her nuptials, and it seems no matter how conscious their uncoupling, they're definitely not that chummy.

Watch the clip above to see a breakdown of all the hottest celeb rumors! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

