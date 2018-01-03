The guys of WAGS Atlanta are spilling the tea about their leading ladies.

In this clip from tonight's WAGS Atlanta, Andre Caldwell, C.J. Mosley and Deontay Wilder get together for a little guy talk and Andre is not afraid to ask the tough questions.

"When are you gonna put a ring on her finger?" Andre asked Deontay, who is dating Shuntel "Telli" Swift.

"Me and my girl in sync with each other. Even if we have a kid first, we're okay with that. But the marriage is gonna come. I really feel like she's the one for me," Deontay insisted.