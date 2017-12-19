Lady Gaga Announces Las Vegas Residency

Luck be a Lady Gaga tonight!

The pop star announced Tuesday via Instagram that she's set to headline her very own residency in Las Vegas at the Monte Carlo Hotel & Casino's Park Theater.

She dolled up in a satin pink robe and glamorous waves to sign on the contract's dotted line, and thanked MGM's executives for helping her to secure the deal. "Thank you Richard, Bill and Chris for making my dream come true!" she penned on social media. "I was made for this town, and I can't wait to light up the Park Theater like never before!"

Performance dates and ticket information for Lady Gaga's residency will be announced in the coming months, a press release stated.

Rumors surrounding the Joanne artist's major gig have been circulating for months, and Gaga's confirmation comes one day after she wrapped up her latest world tour in Los Angeles.