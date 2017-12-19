Margot Robbie Finds a Severed Human Foot on the Beach

Lou Rocco/ABC
Lou Rocco/ABC
Bryan Cranston, Armie Hammer, Diane Kruger, Robert Pattinson, Margot Robbie and Octavia Spencer recently sat down for The Hollywood Reporter's inaugural movie star summit, where the actors discussed everything from dealing with moody co-stars to researching their roles—but it was Robbie's surprising/startling story about a severed foot that left a lasting impression.
"I recently did a film, and the director asked if everyone could write down the craziest thing that has happened to them in their lives. I had spent two months with this group of people, probably about 60 people, and everyone seems super normal," the Australian actress told her peers. "And then everyone had to write down the craziest thing that happened to them, and it was released on the last day, and you had to guess whose story matched up with who. It just reminded me that fascinating people are everywhere. Everywhere. Someone had been engaged to the princess of Zanzibar. Someone else had been in a plane crash where only 10 people survived. It just reminds you there are fascinating stories everywhere. Everyone has a story."
Robbie was then asked to share her story. "I once found—and no one guessed that this was me—I found a human foot on the beach in Nicaragua," she said, without offering more details.
"Oh, wow, death!" Spencer said. Kruger was curious ("Just the bones?" she asked) while Cranston joked, "And she uses it as a door stop. Or, as Pattinson called it, "just a little souvenir."
Robbie, who visited Nicaragua in 2014, didn't say what she did after finding the lost limb. But with award season underway—I, Tonya is a major player—the story is bound to come up again.
Visit The Hollywood Reporter for more from the movie star summit.