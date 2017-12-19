The Ocean's 8 trailer is here!

The first trailer for the highly-anticipated spin-off was released Tuesday and it shows stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson and Awkwafina in action.

Bullock plays Debbie Ocean in the movie, the sister of Danny Ocean (George Clooney), who gathers up the fierce squad of women to pull off a heist at the glamorous Met Gala.

But since there was so much going on in the trailer, we want to make sure that you've seen all of the small—but important—details that were shown.

Take a look below to see five things you might've missed in the Ocean's 8 trailer!