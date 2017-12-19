5 Little—but Important—Details You Missed in the Ocean's 8 Trailer

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Dec. 19, 2017 10:24 AM

The Ocean's 8 trailer is here!

The first trailer for the highly-anticipated spin-off was released Tuesday and it shows stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson and Awkwafina in action.

Bullock plays Debbie Ocean in the movie, the sister of Danny Ocean (George Clooney), who gathers up the fierce squad of women to pull off a heist at the glamorous Met Gala.

But since there was so much going on in the trailer, we want to make sure that you've seen all of the small—but important—details that were shown.

Take a look below to see five things you might've missed in the Ocean's 8 trailer!

Watch Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Rihanna's Tricks in First Ocean's 8 Trailer

Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8, Ocean's 8 Trailer

YouTube

1. Danny Ocean Is Dead? According to the trailer, it looks like it. At around 2:15 in the trailer, Sandra can be seen having a drink in front of her brother's grave, which says he died in 2018.

2. Shout-Out to Taylor Swift: While watching footage from the Met Gala, Kaling's character says, "Taylor Swift ?! Can't we just go to this? Do we have to steal stuff?" The squad's response? "Yes." Swift co-hosted the Met Gala in 2016.

James Corden, Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8

YouTube

3. James Corden Is There to Ask Important Questions: James Corden appears two times in the trailer (in what looks to be the same scene) and asks Debbie, "Is it genetic? Are the whole family like this?" To which Debbie responds, "Literally."

4. The Beginning of the Trailer Is Similar to the Ocean's 11 Opening Scene: At the beginning of the trailer, Debbie is in jail being questioned about being released, just like Danny was in the opening scene in Ocean's 11.

Ocean's 8, Ocean's 8 Trailer

YouTube

5. Met Gala Seating Chart Revealed: At 2:13 into the trailer, Blanchett's character is looking at a Met Gala seating chart. The chart shows Katie Holmes sitting next to designer Zac Posen and Jason Statham sitting next to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

What was your favorite part of the trailer? Sound off in the comment!

Ocean's 8 will hit theaters on June 8.

