T.J. Miller Denies Allegations of Sexual Assault and Violence

T.J. Miller is denying allegations of sexual assault and violence published in The Daily Beast.

The media outlet published an article Tuesday in which an anonymous accuser claimed the Silicon Valley star punched her in the mouth during sex while they were students at George Washington University. The accuser also claimed the actor penetrated her without her consent—anally and with a beer bottle—and choked her during a separate encounter.

Miller, along with his wife Kate, addressed the allegations in a lengthy statement to E! News.

"We met this woman over a decade ago while studying together in college. She attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations," the Millers claimed. "She attempted to discredit both of our voices and use us against one another by trying to portray Kate to be a continuous abuse victim of T.J. (further efforts to hurt the two of us)."

"She was asked to leave our university comedy group because of worrisome and disturbing behavior, which angered her immensely," their statement continued, "she then became fixated on our relationship, and began telling people around campus 'I'm going to destroy them' and 'I'm going to ruin him.'"