It takes a lot to rattle Lisa Vanderpump.
In her seven seasons starring on Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she's has rarely lost her cool, keeping it together even under the most extreme of Brandi Glanville circumstances. But as the trailer for the highly-anticipated season eight has teased, the grande dame will have her diva moment that's sure to live on in GIF-infamy. And it just might come at the cost of her tight friendships with Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley.
"Well, it was kind of cumulative. You'll see. You can never really sum up a situation in just 30 seconds," Lisa teased to E! News at the show's premiere party in West Hollywood on Friday, Dec. 15. "I don't know, I suppose I just flipped my lid a little bit. I'm allowed to. Hey, I've done 300 episodes and you rarely see me lose my mind. On Vanderpump Rules, I'm pretty contained. But sometimes things get a little heated."
As the trailer shows, there's more than a few moments where the trio squabbles a bit, even prompting fellow cast member Erika Girardi to exclaim, "This whole thing boils down to three bitches who are competitive over friendships." But it's the moment where LVP drives off in her Rolls-Royce, telling her stunned pals, "I'm going home to my husband who would rather spend time with me tonight than you would" that truly takes the cake. (Seriously, we need GIFs of Lisa's kiss-off and Kyle and Dorit's dropped jaws stat!)
"We were pretty shocked," Dorit told us. "We were both a little bewildered and I think that shows on our face."
Of course, the big moment will draw plenty of pop culture comparisons, but it's Erika's reference of an iconic Joan Collins character that has us LOL'ing. "Erika said something like, 'Oh, I heard you pulled away in your Rolls-Royce. It was very Alexis Carrington," LVP told us, referencing Dynasty's beloved diva. "I think I said to her, 'What do you want me to do? Get on a bloody push bike?!'"
As for what leads to the cracks in LVP's relationships with Kyle and Dorit, you're going to have to tune in to find out. But if you check out the video up top, you might get a few more clues courtesy of Kyle.
And while the trio get along swimmingly in tonight's season premiere, the same can't be said for everyone. In the sneak peek above, exclusive to E! News, the ladies have jetted away to Las Vegas, where Dorit and Lisa Rinna will come face-to-face for the first time since feuding over Rinna's drug allegations at the season seven reunion special. Let's just say you can cut the tension with a knife.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns for season eight on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)