As the trailer shows, there's more than a few moments where the trio squabbles a bit, even prompting fellow cast member Erika Girardi to exclaim, "This whole thing boils down to three bitches who are competitive over friendships." But it's the moment where LVP drives off in her Rolls-Royce, telling her stunned pals, "I'm going home to my husband who would rather spend time with me tonight than you would" that truly takes the cake. (Seriously, we need GIFs of Lisa's kiss-off and Kyle and Dorit's dropped jaws stat!)

"We were pretty shocked," Dorit told us. "We were both a little bewildered and I think that shows on our face."

Of course, the big moment will draw plenty of pop culture comparisons, but it's Erika's reference of an iconic Joan Collins character that has us LOL'ing. "Erika said something like, 'Oh, I heard you pulled away in your Rolls-Royce. It was very Alexis Carrington," LVP told us, referencing Dynasty's beloved diva. "I think I said to her, 'What do you want me to do? Get on a bloody push bike?!'"