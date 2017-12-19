Associated Press
Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Redmayne attended the Motor Neurone Disease Carol Concert on Monday—making it their first public appearance since announcing they're expecting their second child.
The Fantastic Beasts star donned a black suit and tie while his wife wore an emerald green coat with gold buttons by Chloé. Not only did the couple show their support by attending the event, but Redmayne also spoke onstage.
The event took place at The Wren Chapel of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.
The last public appearance the couple made together was at the OMEGA Aqua Terra at Palazzo Pisani Moretta in Venice, Italy on Oct. 28. E! News confirmed the proud parents are expecting on Nov. 1.
"Eddie and Hannah Redmayne are delighted to confirm they are expecting their second child," his rep said at the time.
The couple tied the knot in Dec. 2014—just a few months after The Danish Girl star popped the question.
Redmayne is set to appear in the Fantastic Beasts sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. As in the last film, he will play Newt Scamander. The movie, which is based on a screenplay written by J.K. Rowling, is scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 16, 2018—so it will be a big year for the actor.
Back in November 2016, Redmayne joked he would like to use the magic in the film for parenting, specifically to create "sleep-through-the-nighters."
