TVLine's report already noted Steve Carell will not be returning, and that the new show, should it come together, will be a "mix of new and old cast members." Viewers already know from the last few seasons of the show's original run that Dunder Mifflin without Michael Scott is like a Jim without a Pam, that's not to say there weren't a few bright spots, but Michael Scott-less seasons eight and nine were definitely not as strong.

While some people might be feeling like Stanley on pretzel day, for many fans, this news might feel more like Toby has returned—for good. How could any version of The Office possibly be the same without the majority of the main cast?

Is it time to return to Scranton, Pennsylvania? NBC reportedly thinks so and could be bringing The Office back to life.

Scroll down to see what the cast has been up to lately and what they've said about an Office reunion.

While it is a bit of a problem for the revival that The Office turned most of its main cast into big stars, a surprisingly large number of those stars have said they'd be up for returning if a reunion or revival were to happen. So all NBC really has to do is hold them to their word, and this revival could turn out to be exactly the trip to Scranton we've all been dreaming of.

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images



Zach Woods (Gabe) What's he up to? Woods appears in The Post and has been popping up everywhere from Ghostbusters to Playing House and his HBO comedy Silicon Valley. Would he return? Woods has been mum about returning to The Office, probably because he's so busy. Time will tell...

Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Environmental Media Awards



Paul Lieberstein (Toby) What's he up to? Lieberstein has been brought in as showrunner to change things up on Fox's Ghosted. He also wrote and directed Song of Back and Neck. Would he return? Hmm...in 2014 he told TMZ "there's no chance" for an Office reunion or movie, but a lot can change in a handful of years...

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images



Oscar Nunez (Oscar) What's he up to? Nunez recently appeared in Baywatch, Shameless, People of Earth and The 5th Quarter. Would he do it? Probably, he's reunited with the cast off camera a few times.

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic



Brian Baumgartner (Kevin) What's he up to? The actor has kept busy with roles on Hand of God, Good Behavior and Life in Pieces. Would he return? He reunited the cast at his wedding in 2014, so chances are pretty good if they wanted Kevin, Kevin would be back.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images



Angela Kinsey (Angela) What's she up to? Kinsey appeared in the recently canceled Netflix series Haters Back Off and has roles in several upcoming projects, including Andover, Extracurricular Activities and The 5th Quarter. Would she return? Kinsey regularly reunites with her costars off camera (and posts about it) and when the revival news hit, she took to Twitter. "Ummm @nbc call me.... have a quick question for you. Also call @creedbratton because he is blowing up my phone. K. Thx. Byeeeeeee," she tweeted. She recently said she'd love a reunion. "Everybody is doing so many things, but sign me up, I would do it," she said.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images



Leslie David Baker (Stanley) What's he up to? Leslie David Baker has been acting consistently since The Office wrapped, most recently popping up on Raven's Home and Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television. He is set to appear in 2018's The Happytime Murders. Would he return? Probably? Only saying that because it doesn't appear he's commented in the press and what would The Office be without Stanley?



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images



B.J. Novak (Ryan) What's he up to? Not a whole lot this year in terms of acting, but he has written several books. He appeared in 2016's The Founder and recurred on The Mindy Project. Would he return? Novak was quick to shoot down the excitement Carell sparked with a tweet about The Office's reunion. "No," he told Andy Cohen when asked if there was actually talk of a revival. "That was a very Michael Scott move of him, I think."



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images



Ellie Kemper (Erin) What's she up to? Oh nothing, just starring in her very own critically acclaimed Netflix show called Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. She also does some cartoon voices and has a young son. Would she return? The Office was Kemper's big break, but strangely it appears she hasn't been asked about returning for a reunion recently. She has reunited with cast members on various occasions, both in front of and off camera.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images



Craig Robinson (Darryl) What's he up to? Several movies and a starring role on Fox's Ghosted. Would he return? Maybe, though maybe not if it's a full-blown TV show. "Under the right situation, absolutely, yes," he told Hello Giggles earlier this year about attending a reunion. "I think it'd have to be a movie or something. That'd be dope."

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images



Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton) What's he up to? More than you might realize. He's been working steadily as an actor since The Office ended, and he currently has a couple movies coming out in which he plays "Quarrelsome Saloon Guy Town 2" and "Cowboy Guy." He's definitely also busy with his website, www.creedthoughts.gov.www\creedthoughts. Would he return? Probably. We hope so. There don't seem to be any quotes from him about his thoughts on the concept of an Office reunion, but we kind of prefer that even the real Creed remains as mysterious as possible.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images



Ed Helms (Andy) What's he up to? Helms has a couple of movies coming up and recently returned to Comedy Central for a Fake News special. Would he return? He just recently told Larry King he would "be open to doing anything with those folks," and back in May, he told E! News to sign him up. "I'd be there in a second," he said. "I miss those people so much." However, he also very recently admitted he didn't really believe a reboot would ever happen, so his comments were probably rather theoretical.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media



Mindy Kaling (Kelly) What's she up to? So, so many things. She has a new show coming to NBC called Champions, and she's also about to have a baby any day now. Would she return? "I loved working on the show and I was there for eight years," Kaling said on The Talk back in September. "I think that if Greg Daniels, who did the American version of the show, he's such a genius, and if he were to be in charge of it, I can't imagine that I wouldn't want to help out in some way, or write, and I feel like probably the rest of the cast feels the same."

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images



Phyllis Smith (Phyllis) What's she up to? The second season of The OA begins filming in January, and since she was in every episode of season one, we can only assume she'll be in every episode of season two. Would she return? "I think it would be a really great idea. I haven't heard anything. It was such a joy to work with those people, so any time they want to pull us back together, I'd be on board immediately," she said.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images



Rainn Wilson (Dwight) What's he up to? He was in a couple of episodes of Star Trek: Discovery, and he's got a couple movies coming out. He has also spent a bit of time this year ranting about how he is not Dwight Schrute (as part of a podcast). Would he return? He says he would. Earlier this year, he told Cinema Blend, "Yeah, I'd be up for that. A reunion episode or kind of like…continue on with a couple little movies here or a little limited series there."

REX/ Shutterstock



Jenna Fischer (Pam) How busy is she? She has an upcoming ABC show called Splitting Up Together that's set to come out next year. Would she return? She claims she's up for it, though she thinks it would be "logistically difficult" to get everyone back together, especially with many actors under contracts with different networks, she told Metro in September. "I mean, listen, big wigs make things happen all the time, so I'm not going to stand in the way of anything, but I'm not sure...But, like I said, people have ways of making things happen if they want to make them happen. Studios talk and make deals and negotiate things, so I don't know, but I would love to work with that group of people again in any capacity. We could all get together and do something not called The Office, or I'd do an Office movie, or I'd do an Office miniseries! Whatever it is, I'm always up for it, so if somebody can figure out how to get everybody back in the same room, then let's do it."

