50 Pop Culture Events Guaranteed to Get You Excited for 2018

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Dec. 31, 2017 3:00 AM

2018, Pop Culture Events, Oprah, Prince Harry, Beyonce

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

Ladies and gentlemen, get those crisp, empty calendars out!

The time has finally come to say goodbye to the highs and lows of 2017 and hello to a new and totally cool 2018.

As pop culture super fans at E! News, we wanted to help celebrity lovers get pumped for the brand-new year. What better way to accomplish that goal than to create a handy guide of the movies, TV shows, concerts and trends coming sooner rather than later?

From Beyoncé's highly anticipated headlining performance at the Coachella Music Festival this April to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fairytale wedding in May, we've got you covered in our gallery below.

So sit back, forget about those resolutions and get excited for what's to come in the year ahead.

Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte Heads to School

January: The two-year-old tot has an important year ahead of her as she begins attending Willcocks Nursery School in London. 

Arie Luyendyk Jr., The Bachelor

ABC

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Becomes The Bachelor

January 1: He's back! Before Bachelor Nation is treated to the Winter Games spin-off, Arie will be given a shot at love. "I'm definitely a romantic," he told E! News. "I love being the type of partner that surprises who I'm with and tries to do special things with them." 

Married at First Sight, Season 6

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

Married at First Sight Returns

January 2: Six strangers have agreed to take a chance at love and get married at—you guessed it—first sight! Lifetime cameras will be there to document every moment and see if the couples decide to stay together or go their separate ways.

Article continues below

The X-Files, Gillian Anderson, David Duchovny

Fox

The X-Files Returns

January 3: Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny are returning to their iconic roles of Dana Scully and Fox Mulder in the six-episode event series on Fox. 

Oprah Winfrey

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey's Golden Globes Appearance

January 7: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced that the talk-show legend will be honored with the prestigious Cecil B. de Mille Award. And yes, we can't wait for that acceptance speech either. 

Camila Cabello, 2017 Latin Grammy Awards

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

Camila Cabello Releases First Solo Album

January 12: After leaving Fifth Harmony, the singer is ready to release her debut solo album that already has huge hits including "Crying in the Club" and "Havana." 

Article continues below

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Entertainment Weekly

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Premieres

January 17: Penelope Cruz, Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez and Ricky Martin will bring the tragic story of Versace's murder at the hands of Andrew Cunanan to life on the small screen. And yes, the genius Ryan Murphy is behind the project. 

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy

Bravo

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy Returns

February: All things just keep getting better! Netflix has a new Fab Five that will forge relationships with men and women from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Justin Timberlake

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Justin Timberlake Performs at Super Bowl 52

February 4: No matter who's playing on the football field on game day, music fans will appreciate the "Suit and Tie" singer's halftime performance. Will Janet Jackson make a surprise appearance? Stay tuned! 

Article continues below

Julie Chen, Big Brother Season 19

CBS

Big Brother Celebrity Edition Premieres

February 7: For the first time, CBS will assemble a group of celebrities to live in the famous house. "Picture everything about Big Brother, but nonstop action because it's going to be on a fast-forward button," host Julie Chen teased to The Hollywood Reporter

Ralph Lauren, PyeongChang Olympics, Closing Ceremony Outfits

Nathan Congleton/NBC

Olympic Winter Games Kick Off

February 8: Let the games begin! The best athletes from around the world will compete for Gold in South Korea. Prepare for hours of suspense, tears and inspiration. 

Fifty Shades Freed

Focus Features

Fifty Shades Freed Hits Theatres

February 9: Your Valentine's Day plans are already made thanks to the return of Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. The third installment promises plenty of suspense, surprises and sex.

Article continues below

Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman

Marvel

Black Panther Hits Theatres

February 16: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o star in Marvel's latest big-screen project that is sure to be a box-office smash.

Frozen on Broadway, Patti Murin, Caissie Levy, Jelani Alladin, and John Riddle

YouTube

Frozen Comes to Broadway

February 22: Disney's latest production tells the timeless tale of two sisters, pulled apart by a mysterious secret. Both are searching for love, they just don't know where to find it. St. James Theatre here we come!

Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled

Island Records

Demi Lovato Begins New Tour

February 26: The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer is hitting the road in support of her sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me. DJ Khaled will serve as a special guest.

Article continues below

Paige Davis, Trading Spaces

TLC

Trading Spaces Returns

Spring: After a 10-year hiatus, the hit TLC show is back with host Paige Davis and beloved carpenters Ty Pennington and Carter Oosterhouse. 

Guy Fieri

Foxwoods Resort Casino

Guy Fieri's Restaurant Hits the Seas

Spring: Carnival Cruise Line's next cruise ship called Carnival Horizon will include Guy's Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse|Brewhouse. BBQ, beer and boats? Count us in! 

Pink, Show, America Music Awards, 2017

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Pink's Beautiful Trauma Tour Begins

March 1: Thanks to the success of her seventh studio album, the Grammy winner is hitting the road. Expect hits, flips and plenty of surprises throughout the country. 

Article continues below

A Wrinkle in Time

Walt Disney Studios

A Wrinkle in Time Hits Theatres

March 9: The feature adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's iconic children's novel has earned plenty of well-deserved buzz thanks partly to its star-studded cast and director Ava DuVernay. 

American Idol, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest

ABC

American Idol Returns

March 11: Host Ryan Seacrest will join judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie for ABC's revival of the singing competition show. 

Mean Girls Broadway

Facebook/Mean Girls on Broadway

Mean Girls Comes to Broadway

March 12: Tina Fey's fetch movie is, like, coming to Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre. Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois.

Article continues below

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Cast

Pottermore

Harry Potter Comes to Broadway

March 16: Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, the show follows Harry as he grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs. Seven stars of the original West End cast will reprise their roles at the Lyric Theatre.

Roseanne

ABC

Roseanne Revival Premieres

March 27: Get ready for the Conners' comeback! Featuring the complete original cast including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert, ABC promised the show's return will explore life, death and everything in between in the classic series' brutally honest tone. 

Beyonce

Daniela Vesco/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment/AP Images

Beyonce Performs at Coachella

April: She's back! After welcoming twins in 2017, the "Crazy in Love" singer is set to deliver an unforgettable headlining set during both weekends of the music festival. 

Article continues below

Kate Middleton

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton Welcomes Baby No. 3

April: Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have a younger sibling when the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William welcome their third child. 

John Legend

Eliot Lee Hazel/Photo Courtesy of John Legend

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert! Premieres

April 1: John Legend is NBC's Jesus Christ in the live musical production airing from the Marcy Armory in Brooklyn, New York this spring. 

Kenny Chesney

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Kenny Chesney Begins Stadium Tour

April 21: Country music fans listen up! The "Come Over" singer brings his hits to the Trip Around the Sun tour that includes stops at multiple stadiums across the country. 

Article continues below

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper, HGTV

HGTV

Joanna Gaines Releases Cookbook

April 24: Cooking just like the Fixer Upper star got a whole lot easier. "I've been working on this project for quite some time now, and the whole process has really been so fun," the HGTV star shared on her website. "The cookbook is full of my personal tried and true dishes, favorites from family and friends, and some recipes from our restaurant that I wanted to share." 

Reese's Outrageous Bar, 2018

Reese's

Reese's Outrageous Bar Hits Stores

May: Reese's new candy is full of creamy peanut butter, surrounded by caramel and crunchy Reese's Pieces candy and then covered in smooth milk chocolate. 

Taylor Swift Concert

Larry Busacca/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Taylor Swift Begins reputation Tour

May 8: In support of her latest record-breaking album, the Grammy winner will travel to stadiums across the country to perform her biggest hits. Expect star-studded crowds and surprises! 

Article continues below

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding

May 19: While there are plenty of Hollywood couples who will likely say "I Do" in the year ahead, this royal wedding will capture the eyes of the world. We're already prepared—and pumped—to set our alarms. 

Maroon 5, Adam Levine

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

Maroon 5 Begins New Tour

May 30: The band behind huge hits like "What Lovers Do" and "Don't Wanna Know" announced a 33-date North American tour in support of their album Red Pill Blues.

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, 2017 CMA Awards, Show

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Continue Soul2Soul Tour

May 31: The country music power couple are hitting the road together again for their top-selling Soul2Soul tour. And yes, we are crossing our fingers for joint performances of "Speak to a Girl," "I Need You" and more. 

Article continues below

Toy Story Land, Disney World

Disney

Toy Story Land Comes to Disney World Resort

Summer: The new land located in Disney's Halloween Studios will feature two new themed attractions including a family coaster. 

Redhead Emojis, 2018

Emojipedia

Redhead Emojis Arrive

June: According to Emojipedia, phone users will finally be able to give emojis red hair. 

Macklemore, Kesha, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Kesha & Macklemore Begin New Tour Together

June 6: The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore Tour kicks off in Phoenix where $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) and PLUS 1. 

Article continues below

Oceans Eight, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson

Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. Pictures

Oceans Eight Hits Theatres

June 8: Perhaps it's the star-studded cast? Maybe it's that intriguing trailer? Whatever the case may be, excitement is building for the follow-up to the Ocean's trilogy.

The Incredibles 2 Poster

Disney/Pixar

The Incredibles 2 Hits Theatres

June 15: Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) is left to care for Jack-Jack while Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) is out saving the world in this highly anticipated sequel perfect for the entire family. 

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Universal Studios

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Hits Theatres

June 22: Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from a dangerous volcano.

Article continues below

Shakira

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Shakira Begins New Tour

August 3: The El Dorado world tour is slated to kick off in Chicago. While the singer had to postpone dates because of vocal cord recovery, fans are still excited to see the superstar singer perform her biggest hits of her career. 

Ed Sheeran

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran Begins Stadium Tour

August 18: After the success of Divide, the singer is on board for a North American stadium tour that will kick off at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. 

Kelly Clarkson, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson Joins The Voice

Fall: The original American Idol winner has signed on for a spin in those iconic red chairs as a coach for season 14. "We've gone back and forth about a role as a coach for years, but the timing hasn't been right until now," Kelly shared at the time of the announcement. "I have always loved appearing on the show as an adviser or performer...Watch out Shelton, I'm comin' to win!!"

Article continues below

People's Choice Awards Logo

People's Choice Awards

People's Choice Awards Moves to E!

November 11: The E! network has acquired the fan-favorite award show, which celebrates the best in pop culture and is voted on entirely by fans. Get ready for a star-studded show you won't forget. 

Lady Gaga

Alex Dolan/PR Newswire

Lady Gaga Begins Las Vegas Residency

December: Pack your bags Fame Monsters because the "Born This Way" singer is headed to Monte Carlo Hotel & Casino's Park Theater to sing her favorite songs for audiences around the world.

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Walt Disney Pictures

Mary Poppins Returns Hits Theatres

December 25: With a cast of Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and more, something tells us the waiting until next Christmas will be worth it for this Disney movie.  

Article continues below

Taco Bell, New Vegas Flagship

Taco Bell

Taco Bell Expands $1 Menu

All Year: Step aside, McDonalds. Taco Bell hopes to satisfy fast-food lovers with 20 new options on its Dollar Cravings Menu throughout the year. Their most recent add was a $1 "Stacker."

DreamWorks, Kung Fu Panda

Universal Studios

Kung Fu Panda Comes to Universal Studios Hollywood

TBD: Another level of awesomeness at DreamWorks Theatre will feature Kung Fu Panda as parkgoers are immersed in a brand-new multisensory attraction. Join Master Po on an unstoppable adventure of awesomeness destined to stimulate your senses, exercise your wit and unlock the hero within through the power of kung fu.

Giada De Laurentiis

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for SOBEWFF

Giada De Laurentiis Opens New Las Vegas Restaurant

TBD: The celebrity chef and Food Network superstar plans to open her second restaurant. Called Pronto by Giada, the establishment will be inside Caesars Palace and serve as a quick-service eatery with Italian and Californian fare. 

Article continues below

Anyone else feeling excited for the months to come? Let's do this 2018!

