So sit back, forget about those resolutions and get excited for what's to come in the year ahead.

From Beyoncé 's highly anticipated headlining performance at the Coachella Music Festival this April to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's fairytale wedding in May, we've got you covered in our gallery below .

As pop culture super fans at E! News, we wanted to help celebrity lovers get pumped for the brand-new year. What better way to accomplish that goal than to create a handy guide of the movies, TV shows, concerts and trends coming sooner rather than later?

The time has finally come to say goodbye to the highs and lows of 2017 and hello to a new and totally cool 2018.

Princess Charlotte Heads to School January: The two-year-old tot has an important year ahead of her as she begins attending Willcocks Nursery School in London.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Becomes The Bachelor January 1: He's back! Before Bachelor Nation is treated to the Winter Games spin-off, Arie will be given a shot at love. "I'm definitely a romantic," he told E! News. "I love being the type of partner that surprises who I'm with and tries to do special things with them."

Married at First Sight Returns January 2: Six strangers have agreed to take a chance at love and get married at—you guessed it—first sight! Lifetime cameras will be there to document every moment and see if the couples decide to stay together or go their separate ways.

The X-Files Returns January 3: Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny are returning to their iconic roles of Dana Scully and Fox Mulder in the six-episode event series on Fox.

Oprah Winfrey's Golden Globes Appearance January 7: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced that the talk-show legend will be honored with the prestigious Cecil B. de Mille Award. And yes, we can't wait for that acceptance speech either.

Camila Cabello Releases First Solo Album January 12: After leaving Fifth Harmony, the singer is ready to release her debut solo album that already has huge hits including "Crying in the Club" and "Havana."

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Premieres January 17: Penelope Cruz, Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez and Ricky Martin will bring the tragic story of Versace's murder at the hands of Andrew Cunanan to life on the small screen. And yes, the genius Ryan Murphy is behind the project.

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy Returns February: All things just keep getting better! Netflix has a new Fab Five that will forge relationships with men and women from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own.

Justin Timberlake Performs at Super Bowl 52 February 4: No matter who's playing on the football field on game day, music fans will appreciate the "Suit and Tie" singer's halftime performance. Will Janet Jackson make a surprise appearance? Stay tuned!

Big Brother Celebrity Edition Premieres February 7: For the first time, CBS will assemble a group of celebrities to live in the famous house. "Picture everything about Big Brother, but nonstop action because it's going to be on a fast-forward button," host Julie Chen teased to The Hollywood Reporter.

Olympic Winter Games Kick Off February 8: Let the games begin! The best athletes from around the world will compete for Gold in South Korea. Prepare for hours of suspense, tears and inspiration.

Fifty Shades Freed Hits Theatres February 9: Your Valentine's Day plans are already made thanks to the return of Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. The third installment promises plenty of suspense, surprises and sex.

Black Panther Hits Theatres February 16: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o star in Marvel's latest big-screen project that is sure to be a box-office smash.

Frozen Comes to Broadway February 22: Disney's latest production tells the timeless tale of two sisters, pulled apart by a mysterious secret. Both are searching for love, they just don't know where to find it. St. James Theatre here we come!

Demi Lovato Begins New Tour February 26: The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer is hitting the road in support of her sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me. DJ Khaled will serve as a special guest.

Trading Spaces Returns Spring: After a 10-year hiatus, the hit TLC show is back with host Paige Davis and beloved carpenters Ty Pennington and Carter Oosterhouse.

Guy Fieri's Restaurant Hits the Seas Spring: Carnival Cruise Line's next cruise ship called Carnival Horizon will include Guy's Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse|Brewhouse. BBQ, beer and boats? Count us in!

Pink's Beautiful Trauma Tour Begins March 1: Thanks to the success of her seventh studio album, the Grammy winner is hitting the road. Expect hits, flips and plenty of surprises throughout the country.

A Wrinkle in Time Hits Theatres March 9: The feature adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's iconic children's novel has earned plenty of well-deserved buzz thanks partly to its star-studded cast and director Ava DuVernay.

American Idol Returns March 11: Host Ryan Seacrest will join judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie for ABC's revival of the singing competition show.

Mean Girls Comes to Broadway March 12: Tina Fey's fetch movie is, like, coming to Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre. Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois.

Harry Potter Comes to Broadway March 16: Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, the show follows Harry as he grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs. Seven stars of the original West End cast will reprise their roles at the Lyric Theatre.

Roseanne Revival Premieres March 27: Get ready for the Conners' comeback! Featuring the complete original cast including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert, ABC promised the show's return will explore life, death and everything in between in the classic series' brutally honest tone.

Beyonce Performs at Coachella April: She's back! After welcoming twins in 2017, the "Crazy in Love" singer is set to deliver an unforgettable headlining set during both weekends of the music festival.

Kate Middleton Welcomes Baby No. 3 April: Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have a younger sibling when the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William welcome their third child.

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert! Premieres April 1: John Legend is NBC's Jesus Christ in the live musical production airing from the Marcy Armory in Brooklyn, New York this spring.

Kenny Chesney Begins Stadium Tour April 21: Country music fans listen up! The "Come Over" singer brings his hits to the Trip Around the Sun tour that includes stops at multiple stadiums across the country.

Joanna Gaines Releases Cookbook April 24: Cooking just like the Fixer Upper star got a whole lot easier. "I've been working on this project for quite some time now, and the whole process has really been so fun," the HGTV star shared on her website. "The cookbook is full of my personal tried and true dishes, favorites from family and friends, and some recipes from our restaurant that I wanted to share."

Reese's Outrageous Bar Hits Stores May: Reese's new candy is full of creamy peanut butter, surrounded by caramel and crunchy Reese's Pieces candy and then covered in smooth milk chocolate.

Taylor Swift Begins reputation Tour May 8: In support of her latest record-breaking album, the Grammy winner will travel to stadiums across the country to perform her biggest hits. Expect star-studded crowds and surprises!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding May 19: While there are plenty of Hollywood couples who will likely say "I Do" in the year ahead, this royal wedding will capture the eyes of the world. We're already prepared—and pumped—to set our alarms.

Maroon 5 Begins New Tour May 30: The band behind huge hits like "What Lovers Do" and "Don't Wanna Know" announced a 33-date North American tour in support of their album Red Pill Blues.

Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Continue Soul2Soul Tour May 31: The country music power couple are hitting the road together again for their top-selling Soul2Soul tour. And yes, we are crossing our fingers for joint performances of "Speak to a Girl," "I Need You" and more.

Toy Story Land Comes to Disney World Resort Summer: The new land located in Disney's Halloween Studios will feature two new themed attractions including a family coaster.

Redhead Emojis Arrive June: According to Emojipedia, phone users will finally be able to give emojis red hair.

Kesha & Macklemore Begin New Tour Together June 6: The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore Tour kicks off in Phoenix where $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) and PLUS 1.

Oceans Eight Hits Theatres June 8: Perhaps it's the star-studded cast? Maybe it's that intriguing trailer? Whatever the case may be, excitement is building for the follow-up to the Ocean's trilogy.

The Incredibles 2 Hits Theatres June 15: Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) is left to care for Jack-Jack while Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) is out saving the world in this highly anticipated sequel perfect for the entire family.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Hits Theatres June 22: Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from a dangerous volcano.

Shakira Begins New Tour August 3: The El Dorado world tour is slated to kick off in Chicago. While the singer had to postpone dates because of vocal cord recovery, fans are still excited to see the superstar singer perform her biggest hits of her career.

Ed Sheeran Begins Stadium Tour August 18: After the success of Divide, the singer is on board for a North American stadium tour that will kick off at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Kelly Clarkson Joins The Voice Fall: The original American Idol winner has signed on for a spin in those iconic red chairs as a coach for season 14. "We've gone back and forth about a role as a coach for years, but the timing hasn't been right until now," Kelly shared at the time of the announcement. "I have always loved appearing on the show as an adviser or performer...Watch out Shelton, I'm comin' to win!!"

People's Choice Awards Moves to E! November 11: The E! network has acquired the fan-favorite award show, which celebrates the best in pop culture and is voted on entirely by fans. Get ready for a star-studded show you won't forget.

Lady Gaga Begins Las Vegas Residency December: Pack your bags Fame Monsters because the "Born This Way" singer is headed to Monte Carlo Hotel & Casino's Park Theater to sing her favorite songs for audiences around the world.

Mary Poppins Returns Hits Theatres December 25: With a cast of Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and more, something tells us the waiting until next Christmas will be worth it for this Disney movie.

Taco Bell Expands $1 Menu All Year: Step aside, McDonalds. Taco Bell hopes to satisfy fast-food lovers with 20 new options on its Dollar Cravings Menu throughout the year. Their most recent add was a $1 "Stacker."

Kung Fu Panda Comes to Universal Studios Hollywood TBD: Another level of awesomeness at DreamWorks Theatre will feature Kung Fu Panda as parkgoers are immersed in a brand-new multisensory attraction. Join Master Po on an unstoppable adventure of awesomeness destined to stimulate your senses, exercise your wit and unlock the hero within through the power of kung fu.

Giada De Laurentiis Opens New Las Vegas Restaurant TBD: The celebrity chef and Food Network superstar plans to open her second restaurant. Called Pronto by Giada, the establishment will be inside Caesars Palace and serve as a quick-service eatery with Italian and Californian fare.