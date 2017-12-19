The dazzling trailer shows glimpses of the film's stars Awkwafina, Cate Blanchett, Helena BonhamCarter, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Rihanna as they attempt "to pull off the heist of the century at New York City's star-studded annual Met Gala." In order to do so, Danny Ocean's sister Debbie Ocean (Bullock) needs an all-star and all-fabulous crew consisting of Constance (Awkwafina), Lou (Blanchett), Rose (Bonham Carter), Daphne Kluger (Hathaway), Amita (Kaling), Tammy (Paulson) and Nine Ball (Rihanna).
Last week fans got a glimpse at the movie's eye-catching first poster and that got people clamoring for more.
The film's 15-second teaser, which debuted on Monday, showed Anne Hathaway slapping someone, Rihanna fiddling with tongs, Kaling inspecting some serious bling and Blanchett basically just looking amazing.
But those aren't the only famous faces appear that appear in the highly anticipated follow-up to the Ocean's trilogy.