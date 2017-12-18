This holiday season, Jamie Lynn Spears is giving thanks for her very own miracle.

The singer paid tribute to daughter Maddie Aldridge and two individuals who helped save her life after she suffered serious injuries in a February 2017 ATV accident, posting a heartfelt message and photo to Instagram on Monday.

"The hardest milestone me and my family have ever faced was almost losing our beautiful Maddie," Spears wrote, "but thanks to God and the two angels in this picture we were able to celebrate Maddie turning 9 years old all together."

She continued alongside the photo of Maddie at her birthday celebration over the summer, "This milestone became a true miracle, and we are forever grateful for that. #12DaysOfJLS"