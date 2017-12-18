Courtesy: Jesse Weiner Photography
Alisan Porter and Brian Autenrieth have ended their relationship.
The winner of The Voice season 10 announced the split news on Twitter Monday. "In a sad and honest note Brian and I ended our relationship in March," Alisan shared with her followers. "We remain close friends and are committed to always doing our best for our amazing kids. Thank you for the support and have a beautiful holiday. Xo A."
Alisan, who is also known for her role as Curly Sue in the 1991 John Hughes movie, married Brian in March 2012.
"We've been friends for 13 years and it's the most incredible feeling to know you're marrying your best friend," Alisan shared with People at the time.
The couple has two children together. Alisan gave birth to their first child, a boy named Mason, in 2012.
Two years later, Alisan and Brian welcomed a second child, a baby girl named Aria.
Alisan also took to Instagram Monday to wish Voice coach Christina Aguilera a happy birthday. "HAPPY BDAY @xtina WISHING YOU ALL THE BEST ALWAYS!" Alisan wrote.
And it sounds like she's looking forward to 2018 and new music. "How about two new songs after the new year and a smize! Let's go 2018," she wrote to her Instagram followers over the weekend.