Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Feb. 22, 2018 11:00 AM
Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Rachel McAdams is about to be a mom!
In case you missed the big news, E! News can confirm the Hollywood star is pregnant and expecting her first child in 2018.
The news may come as a surprise to some fans who know the A-list star prefers to keep her private life private. In fact, Rachel has managed to keep many of her past relationships out of the public eye.
Whether dating a Hollywood actor or a successful behind-the-scenes man, Rachel wasn't one to showcase her boyfriend on red carpets or at public events. In this small town, however, fans were still able to witness a few aww-worthy moments with the special men who crossed her life.
As we celebrate Rachel's big news, we're taking a look back at our romantic history in our gallery below.
Congratulations, Rachel, on your big news!
