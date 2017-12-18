This Christmas and last Christmas is looking very different for "hot convict" Jeremy Meeks, who filed for divorce from his wife of eight years in October...
After the married man got caught kissing socialite Chloe Green in July, the felon-turned-viral-sensation-turned-model is all about spending his first Christmas with the Topshop heiress.
The Instagram-loving couple, who has not tried to hide their headline-making relationship, has been all about flaunting their "first Christmas" together.
On Sunday, the 26-year-old daughter of British businessman Philip Green wrote, "Counting down the days till Christmas!! #8daystogo #ourfirstchristmas."
Ever since they were spotted canoodling on a yacht in Bodrum, Turkey, the twosome have managed to keep their names in the press with all the drama surrounding them. Chloe and Jeremy were involved in quite the cheating scandal since the convicted criminal was married with children at the time of the steamy yacht sesh. His ex-wife has also done a series of emotional interviews about her now-famous husband's infidelity.
In 2015, Jeremy was sentenced in 2015 to two years in federal prison for a weapons violation, but only served a year. He was released in March 2016.
Since then he's walked European catwalks, hit up glam parties and hobnobbed with billionaires. Despite the drama, Jeremy has certainly made a name for himself since he left prison and his lady love can't seem to get enough of the blue-eyed bad boy.
See the couple's controversial romance in photos...
Oct. 25, 2017
"My baby @jmeeksofficial Capturing the beautiful sunset before heading to the #PrincessGrace 2017 gala #LA #Charity #Monaco."
Sept. 28, 2017
Green wrote, "No one else I would rather have on my arm than you @jmeeksofficial #princealbertofmonaco #princealbertiiofmonacofoundation."
Sept. 14, 2017
Chloe wrote, "Your eyes stole all my words away... #thelookoflove #loveatfirstsight @jmeeksofficial I heart U."
Sept. 6, 2017
Chloe wrote, "My everything."
jmeeksofficial / Instagram
Aug. 31, 2017
The couple gets cozy on the beach.
Aug. 29, 2017
The socialite gushed, "Beautiful day on the beach in Malibu with my baby @jmeeksofficial he didn't tell me it was a video!! So cheeky."
July 15, 2017
Meeks and Chloe were spotted seen leaving Catch restaurant in Los Angeles.
July 15, 2017
The couple lounged around poolside in Los Angeles.
July 2, 2017
During their photographed vacation, Chloe and Jeremy made it Instagram official.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.