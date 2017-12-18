Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green Celebrate Their First Christmas as a Couple

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Dec. 18, 2017 3:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rosamund Pike

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Mandy Teefey, Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's Mom Pens Emotional Tribute to the Daughter She Lost to Miscarriage

Kourtney's Table Setting

How You Can Recreate Kourtney Kardashian's Picture Perfect Christmas Table Setting

This Christmas and last Christmas is looking very different for "hot convict" Jeremy Meeks, who filed for divorce from his wife of eight years in October...

After the married man got caught kissing socialite Chloe Green in July, the felon-turned-viral-sensation-turned-model is all about spending his first Christmas with the Topshop heiress.

The Instagram-loving couple, who has not tried to hide their headline-making relationship, has been all about flaunting their "first Christmas" together.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old daughter of British businessman Philip Green wrote, "Counting down the days till Christmas!! #8daystogo #ourfirstchristmas."

Ever since they were spotted canoodling on a yacht in Bodrum, Turkey, the twosome have managed to keep their names in the press with all the drama surrounding them. Chloe and Jeremy were involved in quite the cheating scandal since the convicted criminal was married with children at the time of the steamy yacht sesh. His ex-wife has also done a series of emotional interviews about her now-famous husband's infidelity.

 

Photos

Celebrity Couples Who Split Before the Holidays

In 2015, Jeremy was sentenced in 2015 to two years in federal prison for a weapons violation, but only served a year. He was released in March 2016.

Since then he's walked European catwalks, hit up glam parties and hobnobbed with billionaires. Despite the drama, Jeremy has certainly made a name for himself since he left prison and his lady love can't seem to get enough of the blue-eyed bad boy.

See the couple's controversial romance in photos...

Jeremy Meeks, Chloe Green

Oct. 25, 2017

"My baby @jmeeksofficial Capturing the beautiful sunset before heading to the #PrincessGrace 2017 gala #LA #Charity #Monaco."

Jeremy Meeks, Chloe Green, Instagram

Sept. 28, 2017

Green wrote, "No one else I would rather have on my arm than you @jmeeksofficial #princealbertofmonaco #princealbertiiofmonacofoundation."

Jeremy Meeks, Chloe Green, Instagram

Sept. 14, 2017

Chloe wrote, "Your eyes stole all my words away... #thelookoflove #loveatfirstsight @jmeeksofficial I heart U."

Article continues below

Jeremy Meeks, Chloe Green, Instagram

Instagram

Sept. 6, 2017

Chloe wrote, "My everything."

Chloe Green, Jeremy Meeks

jmeeksofficial / Instagram

Aug. 31, 2017

The couple gets cozy on the beach.

Jeremy Meeks, Chloe Green, Instagram

Aug. 29, 2017

The socialite gushed, "Beautiful day on the beach in Malibu with my baby  @jmeeksofficial he didn't tell me it was a video!! So cheeky."

Article continues below

Jeremy Meeks, Chloe Green

NS / Splash News

July 15, 2017

Meeks and Chloe were spotted seen leaving Catch restaurant in Los Angeles.

Jeremy Meeks, Chloe Green

NS / Splash News

July 15, 2017

The couple lounged around poolside in Los Angeles.

Jeremy Meeks, Chloe Green, Jim Jordan

Instagram

July 2, 2017

During their photographed vacation, Chloe and Jeremy made it Instagram official.

Article continues below

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Instagram , VG , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.