The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are welcoming back a few familiar faces for season eight.

There's OG Camille Grammer, returning in an official Friend of the Housewives capacity, as she's done in the past. And fellow OG Adrienne Maloof will pop up for an appearance during the cast's big trip to Las Vegas early in the season. But there's one RHOBH constant who will be MIA all season long for the first time in the show's history.

We're talking about, of course, Kim Richards.

Part of the original cast and responsible for some of the Los Angeles-based installment's most infamous moments, Kim gave up her diamond at the end of season five, but remained a fixture in the series for the last two seasons as she sparred rather viciously with Lisa Rinna. (You'll recall the bonkers bunny incident during the season seven reunion. #NeverForget.)