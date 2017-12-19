It's been 20 years since James Cameron's Titanic sailed into theaters and box office history, but one thing is clear: We never let go of Jack and Rose's tragic love story.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's iconic characters and their heartbreaking, infinitely quotable romance may be entirely fictional. But the chemistry between the actors was very real—and it was obvious to Titanic filmmakers from the start.

"There was a point very, very early where we all realized it had to be Kate and Leo," Rae Sanchini, the film's executive producer, tells E! News exclusively.

Winslet "had been very clear from the start she wanted to do it," says Sanchini. But getting DiCaprio on board took some serious convincing from Sanchini and writer-director Cameron.