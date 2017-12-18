Kelly Ripa and Her Teenage Daughter Lola Consuelos Make a Rare Red Carpet Joint Appearance

Kelly Rippa, Lola Consuelos

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CNN

It was a glamorous mother-daughter night out for Kelly Ripaand Lola Consuelos

In honor of the 11th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute Sunday night, the LIVE co-host and her only daughter, 16-year-old Lola, got all dressed up and stepped out on the red carpet in the Big Apple. 

The two shared a rare joint red carpet appearance as they posed together for photographers outside of the American Museum of Natural History. The ladies looked lovely, Kelly sporting a sequin sheath and matching pumps while her daughter opted for a bubblegum pink cocktail dress and nude heels. 

While Lola and her two brothers typically live a private life outside of their famous mom and dad, Mark Conseulos' spotlight, the teenager does make an appearance every so often on Kelly's daytime show. When she's not there in person, Ripa typically shares comical stories about her teen with viewers. 

Most recently, Lola popped up for a cooking segment with her mom and Ryan Seacrest ahead of Thanksgiving, when she took a moment to clarify something. "You tell stories about me that are just not true," she humorously told her mother during the episode. 

Needless to say, they're an entertaining pair. Here are a few of the famous faces the women crossed paths with at the special event on Sunday night: 

Amber Tablyn, CNN Heroes 2017

Chance Yeh/FilmMagic

Amber Tamblyn

The actress made a fashion statement in an emerald green gown. 

Andra Day, Common, CNN Heroes 2017

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

Andra Day & Common

The musicians smiled together ahead of their performance at the event. 

Megan Boone, CNN Heroes 2017

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

Megan Boone

The Blacklist star looked elegant in a black strapless gown with a dramatic side train. 

Diane Lane, Eleanor Lambert, CNN Heroes 2017

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN

Diane Lane & Eleanor Lambert

The actress and her 24-year-old daughter posed arm in arm in standout ensembles. 

Andrew Rannells, CNN Heroes 2017

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN

Andrew Rannells

The Girls alum was dressed to impress at the annual event, sporting a slate suit with a black tie. 

Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Michelle Bathe, CNN Heroes 2017

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CNN

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe

The This Is Us star and his beloved wife looked picture perfect on the red carpet. 

Christopher Meloni, CNN Heroes 2017

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN

Christopher Meloni

The SVU alum posed on the red carpet in a traditional suit and blue tie. 

Gaten Matarazzo, CNN Heroes 2017

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN

Gaten Matarazzo

The Stranger Things star looked dapper as he hit the red carpet in a three-piece suit with a smile. 

Looks like it was a night not to be missed!

