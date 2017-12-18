A lot can change in five years. Just ask Arie Luyendyk Jr.
After watching Arie have his heart broken by Emily Maynard on The Bachelorette, fans of the franchise haven't seen much of the race car driver. That all changed over the summer when Arie was unexpectedly announced as the star of The Bachelor's 22nd season, marking the return of the Kissing Bandit. But is Arie still the same guy Bachelor Nation met in 2012?
When E! News sat down with the new Bachelor, we decided to have him answer the questions he was asked by ABC for his Bachelorette bio, just to gauge how much he's changed in the last five years ahead of the season premiere on Monday, Jan. 1.
ABC
The questions we had Arie, 36, provide updated answers to (and checked to see if he could remember his answers five years ago) were the following:
What is your greatest achievement?
Do you consider yourself a romantic and why?
What is your best date memory?
What is your motto?
Tattoo count?
Watch the video above to find out which of those answers have changed for Arie in the last five years, though we will spoil one for you right now: He's added one tattoo since Emily's season, which is "24601" on his write. Yes, Arie has a Les Misérables tattoo, which fans of the beloved musical will recognize as Jean Valjean's prison number.
"I just connected with that character," Arie explained to us, "and I saw the play in London and so I got a tattoo."
The Bachelor returns Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, at 8 p.m. on ABC.