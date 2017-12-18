The boss is back. Tyra Banks makes her triumphant return to host America's Next Top Model, now in its second revival season on VH1, on Tuesday, Jan. 9 and in addition to Rita Ora's departure as host there are some changes in store for Top Model.
"I am very excited to be back to my baby, America's Next Top Model. Yeah, it's like coming home…to myself," Tyra told E! News while shooting the key art for ANTM cycle 24, which you can see below.
Banks wasn't far from the franchise when she wasn't hosting, she served as executive producer with Ken Mok on cycle 23.
VH1
"Tyra has always been the heart and soul of the franchise and her absence was deeply felt by our fiercely loyal fans who missed their Queen of the Smize. We'd like to thank Rita Ora for being a great partner and total pro. She infused this new iteration of ANTM with passion and creativity and we wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors," Mok said in a statement.
"You know, I thought that I would be gone and be gone forever," Tyra admitted about her return to the franchise "However, I have very large ears…and I really was listening to social media…"
The new season will feature the return of Nigel Barker and season three winner Eva Marcille, as well as a crossover with RuPaul's Drag Race fan-favorites Valentina, Katya and Manila. Ashley Graham, Drew Elliot and Law Roach return as judges.
This season there's no age cut-off, but contestants still need to be 18 to participate. "I just feel like beauty knows no age," she said.
Click play to hear the new "smize" of the season. It involves the word "fierce"…
America's Next Top Model premieres Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. on VH1.