The boss is back. Tyra Banks makes her triumphant return to host America's Next Top Model, now in its second revival season on VH1, on Tuesday, Jan. 9 and in addition to Rita Ora's departure as host there are some changes in store for Top Model.

"I am very excited to be back to my baby, America's Next Top Model. Yeah, it's like coming home…to myself," Tyra told E! News while shooting the key art for ANTM cycle 24, which you can see below.

Banks wasn't far from the franchise when she wasn't hosting, she served as executive producer with Ken Mok on cycle 23.