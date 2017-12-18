We're far from blue over these Christmas outfits.

Prince William, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte commemorated the forthcoming holiday and end to another year with a newly released radiant portrait of the family of four. Taken at Kensington Palace earlier this year, the royal parents beam alongside their two smiling youngsters in the photograph against a white backdrop. As is typical of their joint public appearances, the entire family dressed in a similar color scheme, this time in a shade of baby blue.

If you're feeling a bit of déjà vu over these outfits, the family's youngest British trendsetter sported her look before when the family toured Germany over the summer.