Iggy Azalea Gets Salty Over Rumored Run-In With Ex Nick Young

Iggy Azalea clapped back at The Daily Mail after the media outlet reported she enjoyed a dinner date with her ex Nick Young.

The publication shared photos of the two stars exiting Craig's restaurant on Sunday; however, the "Fancy" artist claimed the encounter was just a coincidence.

"The unfortunate thing about LA is there are not that many places people eat," she tweeted on Monday. "You can be in the middle of one of the most important dinner meetings of your life; and randomly your ex and all his friends walk in the same place."