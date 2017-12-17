Getty Images
Celebs flocked to the House of Mouse on ice this weekend!
Many celeb parents including Christina Aguilera, Armie Hammer, Mila Kunis, Jordana Brewster, Vanessa Lachey and more brought their kids and slid on over to the Staples Center in Los Angeles over the weekend to attend Disney On Ice: Follow Your Heart at Staples Center.
The proud parents made sure to stop by the step and repeat to take some pics with Mickey Mouse before they got to see all the ice action.
E! News has learned that Beyoncé was also in attendance at the touring ice show but she didn't stop for any official family photos. A source tells E! News that the superstar singer nabbed over a dozen tickets at the last minute and mostly hung out in the sky box area.
The fun-filled show, which played in Los Angeles from Dec. 14-17, features some of Disney's most beloved characters and a few of some of the newer faces.
Disney on Ice's website asks fans to "Venture to wintery Arendelle where Olaf and Kristoff help reunite royal sisters Anna and Elsa from Disney's Frozen and learn love is the most powerful magic of all. See Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel and the Disney Princesses make their dreams possible through virtues of bravery, kindness and perseverance. And celebrate true friendship with Buzz Lightyear, Woody and the Toy Story gang.
See all the celebs and their cute kids who turned out for the wintry show...
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment
The songstress and husband Matthew Rutler took their daughter Summer Rain to the ice show.
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment
The Jane the Virgin actor smiles wide with his kids Jaime and Elena.
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment
The Call Me By Your Name star brought his wife Elizabeth Chambers brought along their kids Ford Douglas Armand Hammer and Harper Hammer to Disney On Ice: Follow Your Heart at Staples Center.
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment
The Fast & Furious star was all smiles with her son and Mickey Mouse on Saturday.
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment
Wearing matching outfits, Perez brings his kids Mario and Mia to the show.
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment
The Dancing with the Stars contestant grabbed her kids Brooklyn Elisabeth Lachey and Camden Lachey to hit up Disney On Ice: Follow Your Heart at Staples Center on December 16, 2017.
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment
The mom of two (wearing Junk Food) enjoyed Disney On Ice: Follow Your Heart at Staples Center on December 16, 2017.
