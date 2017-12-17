"David and Katherine are more serious than they ever have been, and don't care what others around them think," a source told E! News exclusively. "David and Katherine have been spending a lot of time together recently and are not afraid to show affection now."

"David is usually a playboy but Katherine has made him change his ways, and he is really comfortable with her," the source said. "He tries to fit Katherine into his schedule with dinners and lunches during the week. They both love being out in public together, and are enjoying each other's company. Katherine has always had a crush on David, and she's happy that their relationship is transpiring."

The source also said Katharine and David plan on spending the holidays together with his family in Los Angeles—and last night's Christmas carol sesh certainly makes it seem like the twosome is going to be cozy this holiday season.