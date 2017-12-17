Talk about getting into the Christmas spirit!
Kim Kardashiangot into the swing of the holidays when she and mom Kris Jenner attended famed songwriter Carole Bayer Sager and husband Bob Daly's Christmas party last night. The star-studded bash featured impromptu carols by Hugh Jackman, Keith Urban, the Eagles' Joe Walsh and a trio performance by Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, Katharine McPhee and main man David Foster, all of which was caught by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on her Instagram Stories.
David and Kat (and Babyface) did a rousing rendition of "White Christmas" and the the couple paired off to do Kelly Clarksons "My Grown Up Christmas List." David tickled the ivories, while the former American Idol star handled the vocals.
Things have certainly been heating up between the under-the-radar twosome.
The 68-year-old record producer and songwriter and 33-year-old Scorpion actress Smash have been sparking romance rumors for several months and have kept mum about their relationship. Earlier this month, they spotted sharing a kiss while leaving the Beverly Hills restaurant E Baldi restaurant after a lunch date.
"David and Katherine are more serious than they ever have been, and don't care what others around them think," a source told E! News exclusively. "David and Katherine have been spending a lot of time together recently and are not afraid to show affection now."
"David is usually a playboy but Katherine has made him change his ways, and he is really comfortable with her," the source said. "He tries to fit Katherine into his schedule with dinners and lunches during the week. They both love being out in public together, and are enjoying each other's company. Katherine has always had a crush on David, and she's happy that their relationship is transpiring."
The source also said Katharine and David plan on spending the holidays together with his family in Los Angeles—and last night's Christmas carol sesh certainly makes it seem like the twosome is going to be cozy this holiday season.