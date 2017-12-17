Watch A Christmas Story Live's Jane Krakowski Fall in Love with Maya Rudolph Over Suspenders

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Dec. 17, 2017 2:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rosamund Pike

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Rainn Wilson, The Office

The Office Cast: Where Are They Now?

John Legend

John Legend Starring in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert! on NBC

We all know the dream present at the center of A Christmas Story

All little Ralphie wants is an official Red Ryder, carbine action, two-hundred shot range model air rifle, and he will stop at nothing to get it. In the video above, two of the stars of tonight's live musical production are sharing the things they wanted most as kids, and we are all Jane Krakowski when Maya Rudolph shares her ultimate gift. 

"I remember very clearly wanting Mork from Ork's suspenders, and I remember the morning I got them, I flipped out," Rudolph says. "I couldn't believe it really happened." 

"Do you not love her more now than ever?!" Krakowksi responds. "I mean, I loved her already so much, and my answer seems so normal now." 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Rudolph stars as Mrs. Parker, Ralphie's mother, in the Fox production, while Krakowski plays his teacher, Miss Shields. 

The show also stars Chris DiamantopoulosAna GasteyerDavid Alan GrierKen JeongMatthew Broderick as the narrator, and 11 year-old Andy Walken as Ralphie. 

A Christmas Story Live! airs Sunday at 7 p.m. on Fox.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.