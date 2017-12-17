Dream Kardashian Makes 2nd Appearance on Kardashian Christmas Card

Auntie KoKo sure has a way with babies!

Kris Jenner and daughter Khloe Kardashian, who E! News had learned in September is pregnant with her first child, dote upon the youngest member of their family Dream Kardashian, who just turned 1, on the day 17 piece of the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card, which is being revealed gradually in pieces like a holiday advent calendar.

Dream, whose father is Kris' son Rob Kardashian, stands front and center with her aunt and grandmother on both sides of her, while her great-grandmother M.J. is seen standing in the background. All are wearing white tops and light blue jeans, while Kris also sports a denim jacket.

Dream made her debut on the Kardashian-Jenner family's Christmas card last weekend. Her dad has not made an appearance so far.