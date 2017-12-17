Dream Kardashian Makes 2nd Appearance on Kardashian Christmas Card

Auntie KoKo sure has a way with babies!
Kris Jenner and daughter Khloe Kardashian, who E! News had learned in September is pregnant with her first child, dote upon the youngest member of their family Dream Kardashian, who just turned 1, on the day 17 piece of the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card, which is being revealed gradually in pieces like a holiday advent calendar.
Dream, whose father is Kris' son Rob Kardashian, stands front and center with her aunt and grandmother on both sides of her, while her great-grandmother M.J. is seen standing in the background. All are wearing white tops and light blue jeans, while Kris also sports a denim jacket.
Dream made her debut on the Kardashian-Jenner family's Christmas card last weekend. Her dad has not made an appearance so far.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
See Saint West playing with some Christmas packages.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Adorable North West poses alongside mom and aunt Kourtney Kardashian.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Little Reign Disick is quite the model!
Article continues below
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kim Kardashian and Nori wear matching denim outfits.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kim wished her son a happy second b-day writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don't even understand!!!"
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kourtney's three kids Reign, Mason and Penelope sure look like they're having fun!
Article continues below
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Cuddle time! Kim and North snuggle on the ground.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
North and Saint are literal child models in this precious pic with mom Kim and great grandma MJ.
Eli Lennitz/kimkardashianwest.com
Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian takes center stage as Mason Disick runs in the background.
Article continues below
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick takes center stage.
Eli Lennitz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kanye West makes his Kardashian Christmas card debut alongside wife Kim.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kendall Jenner strikes a super model pose for day 12.
Article continues below
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Khloe Kardashian finally makes an appearance in the card on day 13.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
"Happiest of birthdays to my two nephews! I love you so much Mason & Reign," Kim wrote on Twitter.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kim stars front and center with Saint and Kanye by her side.
Article continues below
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kim Kardashian, husband Kanye West and their kids North West, 4, and Saint West, 2, appear together.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Dream Kardashian mades her second appearance, alongside aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandmother Kris Jenner, and great-grandmother M.J.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Kanye flashes a giant smile while playing with little Nori.
Article continues below
This also marks the second sneak peek of Khloe, who has not confirmed her pregnancy, on the card. She does not appear to be sporting a baby bump in either image.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is currently in Cleveland with her beau Tristan Thompson. She posted on her Snapchat on Sunday a video of a white animatronic reindeer next to a Christmas tree, with the words "Khloe in Cleveland" posted on the bottom.
Kris has a pair of the same reindeer props in her home in Los Angeles, which is completely decked out for the holiday.
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9/8c on E!