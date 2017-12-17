Prince Harry Interviews Barack Obama: "Do I Need a British Accent?"

Prince Harry, radio journalist, chats with an old and very famous friend in a special holiday interview.

The 33-year-old British prince recently interviewed former U.S. President Barack Obama for BBC Radio 4's Today show as part of a guest editorship. A preview video of the two getting ready for their formal chat was posted online on Sunday and the full interview will be released on December 27.

"Do I have to speak faster, because I'm a slow speaker," Obama asks, sitting at a table with a glass of water and a red Starbucks holiday cup in front of him.

"Not at all," Harry replies.

"OK," Obama says, joking, "Do I need a British accent?"

"If you start using long pauses between the answers, you're probably gonna get 'the face,'" Harry tells him.

"Lemme see the face...I don't wanna see that face," Obama says, smiling.